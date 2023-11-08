Aquinas soccer standout is Advantage Federal Credit Union's Athlete of the Week

With over 24,000 votes, Ali Shabani is the Advantage Federal Credit Union's Athlete of the Week for Oct. 30-Nov. 5.

The Aquinas senior scored a goal during the team's victories in the Section V Class A boys soccer final and state tournament regional or quarterfinal.

During the fall season, the poll launches on Mondays at democratandchronicle.com to determine the Athlete of the Week from the previous week's top performances. Your vote determines who is honored as Section V's best.

Aquinas's Chancel Shabani winds up for a shot on the Sutherland goal during their Section V Class A championship final Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 at Spencerport.

The poll is live until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The winner is announced first on our Instagram page, found at instagram.com/dandcsports.

Advantage Credit Union's Athlete of the Week.

