Aquinas girls soccer heads back to state championship; North Augusta softball, soccer winning streaks continue

(WJBF) – The Aquinas High School girls soccer team is heading back to the GHSA 1A Division II state championship game after beating Towns County 1-0 in the semifinals.

A goal from Elle Morris in the second half was the difference for the Irish, who beat Towns County 5-2 in overtime in the 2023 GHSA 1A Division II state title game to claim the program’s first ever state championship.

Aquinas will play Lake Oconee Academy on Tuesday, May 7 at 5 p.m. at Mercer University.

The North Augusta High School softball team continued their dominant run in the SCHSL 4A playoffs with a 6-2 win over Indian Land to remain in the winner’s bracket of the Upper State playoffs.

North Augusta will host York on Friday at 6pm. The Yellow Jackets are two wins from the Upper State Finals.

Also on Friday, the NAHS baseball team will host Northwestern in a elimination game, and the boys soccer team will host Riverside for a spot in the Upper State Finals.

