Aquinas football ushers in a new offense: Top players, schedule and what to know for 2023

There are a lot of changes with the Aquinas football team, including 10 new starters on offense, and that usually points to an upcoming struggle.

Or does it?

"It’s kind of a gift and a curse," new Aquinas coach Maurice Jackson said. "We have a brand new offense (with new plays).

"Not having habits from the past offense we can kind of build it as we go. (The players) don’t have things to forget from the old offense that could confuse them."

When Jackson, an assistant at Aquinas last season, says the team has a new offense he is not exaggerating.

There is one starter on the 2022 Aquinas offense back with this year's team, junior Lucas Leone, the center of the offensive line. C.J. Robinson's junior year is unfolding at University Prep, after transferring following a season when he scored 16 touchdowns and rushed for 1,442 yards.

Does junior Derrion Battle, an incoming transfer from Irondequoit, have the same impact as Robinson in the new Aquinas offense? Freshman receiver Noah Collins-Howard and junior receiver Joshua Ernst Jr. also are going to have roles. Senior receiver Nico Young, who is returning from an injury, could be added to the lineup after the season is underway. Stay tuned.

There are more familiar faces at Aquinas back on the defense, including Leone, a linebacker who was voted on to the 2022 Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester Large Schools Football Team by coaches in Section V. Rodney Tull and Quante Gilliam are on the defensive line, Tano Auriuso behind them with Leone at linebacker.

Maurice Jackson becomes first Black football coach at Aquinas: Here's what to know

Aquinas football at a glance

Head coach: Maurice Jackson

Classification: AA

Last season’s record: 3-6, lost to Victor, Section V Class AA quarterfinals

Last Section V championship: 2018

Aquinas football schedule for 2023 season

Friday, Sept. 1 : vs. University Prep, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9 : at Edison merged, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14 : vs. Pittsford, 6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22 : at Fairport, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 30 : vs. Rush-Henrietta, Noon

Friday, Oct. 6 : at Penfield, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13 : vs. Hilton, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21: McQuaid, 6:15 p.m. at Fauver Stadium, University of Rochester

Marquee matchups for Aquinas

Aquinas has a new football coach and must find a new threat on its offense this season.

Aquinas opens its season against C.J. Robinson and his new University Prep teammates. Is Aquinas strong enough to defeat Pittsford in Week 3? What about Hilton in Week 7? The Pittsford and Hilton games are at Aquinas. The annual rivalry game against McQuaid is Week 8 at University of Rochester.

Aquinas' top returning players

Aquinas linebacker Lucas Leone (55) is one of four defensive starters back with the team this season.

LB Tano Auriuso, DE Quante Gilliam, C/LB Lucas Leone, DL Rodney Tull

A look back: Aquinas football

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Aquinas football 2023 schedule, top players, preview for Braves