Aquinas basketball legend to coach at Mizzou

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – In 2018 Tre Gomillion helped lead the Aquinas Fighting Irish basketball team to their first-ever Georgia State Championship before heading to college to continue his basketball career. He closed out the 2022-2023 season as a team captain for the Mizzou tigers and now he’s returning to the court to continue being involved in the game he loves.

He might not be returning in a jersey, but he will be returning to the Mizzou sideline as a coach under Dennis Gates. In a video released on social media, Gates spoke about what Tre meant to the team and even prophesized this selection saying on February 22nd, 2023, “Tre Gomillion one day will be this staff.”

Mizzou announced the hire on their social media in a video that features Tre saying “I’m back to give you what you always wanted… I’ll be on the sideline as a coach.” He goes on to say that he can’t wait for this new opportunity, and he feels he brings a lot of experience to the job. “I can’t wait to be on the sidelines in a packed Mizzou crowd as we look to win conference championships, as well as post season success,” says Gomillion.

A huge congratulations to Tre and the Tigers!

