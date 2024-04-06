Aquatics GB Championships: Olivia Newman-Baronius equals S14 100m butterfly world record

Newman-Baronius (right) was also fourth in the para 200m individual medley on Saturday [Getty Images]

2024 Aquatics GB Swimming Championships Dates: 2-7 April Venue: London Aquatics Centre Time: Heats from 10:00 BST; finals sessions from 19:00 Coverage: Finals sessions streamed live on BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and app, with daily reports on BBC Sport website

Olivia Newman-Baronius equalled the S14 100m butterfly world record in her first major event to all but confirm her place at this summer's Paralympics.

The 17-year-old said the Games were not on her radar three weeks ago before she swam at a World Series event in Italy.

But on Saturday she put in the joint-fastest time in history in her classification - one minute 3.33 seconds - to win the British title.

"I couldn't really believe it," the teenager said.

"I couldn't see the board, I just heard it."

Newman-Baronius won four medals on her Great Britain debut in Italy in March, but the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships are her biggest championships to date.

She has met the Paralympic nomination time in four events at the London Aquatics Centre - the 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 200m individual medley, plus the 100m butterfly - and her first title effectively rubberstamps her place for this summer's European Championships and the Paralympics that follow.

"I didn't get diagnosed with autism until October last year," she said.

"This [racing at the Paralympics] hadn't occurred to me until I was in Italy that it was possible."

Impressive Proud earns shot at elusive Olympic medal

In the battle for Olympic qualification, Ben Proud put in the third-fastest 50m freestyle title of his career to give him a shot at an elusive Olympic medal in Paris.

The 29-year-old has won medals at every major championships bar the Olympics, including world bronze this year and the 2022 world title.

He finished in 21.25 seconds in London, with Matt Richards also under the qualification time after winning the 100m freestyle earlier in the week.

"Clearly I would love to have the whole collection but I have put myself through hell trying to get that Olympic medal," Proud said.

"You have to dream, you have to want it. But you don't have to need it."

In the final race of the night, Abbie Wood produced a personal best in the 200m individual medley to comfortably clear the qualification time for Paris.

Her effort of 2:08.91 would have won bronze at this year's world championships in Doha.

"I just want to be as competitive as I was at the last Olympics because it is always more fun when you are in the mix," said the 25-year-old, who reached the final of the event in Tokyo three years ago.

Elsewhere, Toby Robinson, who will compete in the open water events in Paris, swam a personal best to win the 800m freestyle title but was outside the required time for Olympic qualification.

Similarly, James Wilby won the men's 200m butterfly and Keanna MacInnes the women's 100m butterfly but missed times for Paris, although MacInnes has already qualified in the 200m event.

Tully Kearney swam a British record in the women's para 50m backstroke and, along with silver medallist Ellie Challis, made the nomination time to put herself in contention for the Paralympics.

Brock Whiston won her second event of the week, the para 200m medley. The S8 swimmer made the nomination time, as did S6 Paralympic champion and world record holder Maisie Summers-Newton and S14 swimmer Poppy Maskill.

Scot Stephen Clegg won his fourth title of the meet in the para 50m freestyle. He did not make the nomination time for Paris but is already all but confirmed to travel to the Paralympics thanks to his other events.