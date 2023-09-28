Aquagirls score road wins over Perry, Oskaloosa

Sep. 28—PERRY — Seven wins and a trio of 1-2 finishes powered the Newton-Colfax-Mingo-Pella girls' swim team to a pair of wins on Tuesday night.

The Aquagirls were victorious in all three relays, Alex Riney was part of four wins and Tori White and Harper Barton both claimed three victories as NCMP downed host Perry and Oskaloosa in a double dual at the Perry McCreary Center.

NCMP defeated Perry 97-65 and cruised past the rival Indians 115-45. Perry also defeated Oskaloosa 93-67.

Harper Barton

The Aquagirls went 1-2 overall in the 200-yard medley relay. The winning team featured Riney, Estella Allen, White and Barton and they finished in 1 minute. 58.89 seconds.

The runner-up foursome included Hailey Dickerson, Brooke Linahon, Izzy Lane and Paige Benson and they finished the race in 2:07.91.

NCMP won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays and its second team was second against Oskaloosa and third in the matchup with Perry.

The winning 200 freestyle relay team was Peyton Ray, Benson, Linahon and Riney and they posted a time of 1:46.66. That group edged out Perry, which finished in 1:46.76.

The second team included Lane, Dickerson, Allen and Anna DeVries and they hit the finish line in 1:56.93.

Tori White

Ray, White, Riney and Barton won the 400 freestyle relay in a season-best 3:50.35. That time ranks 14th in the state.

The foursome of Benson, Linahon, Avery Meyer and Lane took second against Oskaloosa and third against Perry after posting a time of 4:09.98.

Riney's fourth win came in the 200 individual medley. She won the race in a season-best 2:22.65. Brilea Moffitt was second against Oskaloosa with a time of 2:54.58.

The Aquagirls were 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke and 500 freestyle.

In the 100 breaststroke, Barton won the race in 1:10.67 and Allen was the runner-up in 1:14.67.

DeVries and Meyer posted season-best times in going 1-2 in the 500 freestyle. DeVries won the race in 6:11.06 and Meyer's runner-up time was clocked in 6:11.67.

Anna DeVries

The final victory for NCMP came from White in the 100 backstroke. She finished the race in 1:03.45 and Dickerson was second against Perry with a time of 1:12.71.

Ray and DeVries faced off against Perry's Quin Mahler-Moreno in the 200 freestyle. Mahler-Moreno, who ranks in the top 12 in the state in the event, won the race in 1:59.41 and Ray was second in 2:05.17.

Ray was the victor against Oskaloosa and DeVries was the runner-up in 2:21.57.

NCMP finished 2-3 in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly.

A swimmer from Perry was the overall winner in the 50 freestyle, but Benson and Linahon were 1-2 against Oskaloosa. Benson finished in a season-best 27.13 and Linahon posted a time of 27.8.

In the 100 freestyle, Barton and Ray finished behind Mahler-Moreno (54.86). The NCMP duo went 1-2 against Oskaloosa though as Barton recorded a season-best time of 55.85 and Ray was next in 56.9.

Peyton Ray

Perry's Sophia McDevitt won the 100 butterfly in 1:05.06. White was next in 1:05.8 and Lane finished third in 1:10.63. White and Lane were 1-2 against Oskaloosa.