Aqib Talib stepping away from broadcasting job with Amazon following brother’s arrest

Former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib was hired by Amazon this offseason, joining their Thursday Night Football broadcast team as a studio analyst. However, with the season approaching, Talib is stepping away from that role.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Talib is stepping aside from his broadcasting duties after his brother, Yusuf Talib, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder stemming from a shooting at a youth football game. Yusuf allegedly shot and killed a coach after a brawl broke out at Lancaster Community Park in Lancaster, Texas. The incident occurred on Aug. 13.

Just spoke to Aqib Talib. In light of the recent tragedy, he is going to step aside from his broadcasting duties at Amazon to spend time with his family. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2022

Yusuf turned himself into police “so his side of the story could be told,” according to WFAA. Both Yusuf and Aqib are coaches of the North Dallas United Bobcats team. Aqib was at the game when the shooting occurred and his lawyer issued the following statement to WFAA.

“Aqib Talib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Aqib Talib played two seasons with the Rams in 2018 and 2019. He spent 12 years in the NFL from 2008 to 2019, making stops with the Buccaneers, Patriots and Broncos.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire