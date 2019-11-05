Aqib Talib says he’s “healthy enough to play right now”

Dolphins cornerback Aqib Talib has decided to spend his mandatory time away from the team while on injured reserve in L.A. Which made it easy for Talib to visit the FOX pregame show over the weekend.

Talib, who by rule can’t play until Week 15 due to the IR rules, believes he would be able to play a lot sooner than that.

“I’m healthy enough to play right now,” Talib said while appearing on FOX, via USA Today. “I talked to Coach Flo [Brian Flores] and right now, I’m just focused on getting healthy. When I’m able to come off the injured reserve list, it’ll be a decision to make for the team, for myself. But ultimately, I don’t make any decisions, as you can see. I just show up and make sure I’m healthy enough to play football.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Talib admitted that he “kind of disagreed with the IR” decision made by the Rams last month, and that he “wasn’t the happiest camper.” He initially decided to stay put, but the Rams eventually dumped his salary, and the Dolphins bought a 2020 fifth-round pick by taking on the $4.235 million liability.

Rams coach Sean McVay has no concerns about Talib’s comments.

“I thought he handled himself really well,” McVay told reporters on Monday. “I don’t think that that surprises you with the competitor that he is. He wants to continue to compete, do all those types of things. I wouldn’t have expected to him to say, ‘Oh yeah I can’t wait to [go on IR].’ I think with the type of elite playmaker and competitor that he’s been that’s what I would expect. Then when you watch the entirety of it, you talk about a class act with the way everything has been handled and what he’s meant to this team over the last year and a half. Nothing but appreciation and really fortunate to have worked with Aqib over this last year and a half.”

Story continues

The Dolphins will work with him for three games at most (if any) in 2019, and that could lay the foundation for a decision to offer him a contract for 2020.