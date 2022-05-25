Aqib Talib reacts to Von Miller putting his Colorado home up for sale

The 2015 Denver Broncos season is remembered as Peyton Manning’s swan song season, but the true gem of that Super Bowl-winning team was the defense. Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware, Aqib Talib and Co. were No. 1 in the NFL in total defense that season.

Talib, who was a member of the famed “No Fly Zone” secondary, would also lead the NFL in passing defense. A top defense of that caliber requires special chemistry, bond, and culture to go along with talent.

So when Miller put his Colorado house up for sale, the former star cornerback understandably had a melancholy reaction.

Miller was a cornerstone for the Broncos since 2011 and was traded to the Los Angeles Rams mid-season in 2021. Miller’s time with the Rams was parlayed into a second ring for the future Hall of Famer which additionally garnered him a massive, six year, $120-million contract with the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

With Miller on the East Coast, it made sense for him not to need the Foxfield mansion. However, the memories he and Aqib made in the orange and blue will never go away.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts