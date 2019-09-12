Aqib Talib on missed call: “That’s a New Orleans problem”

The Rams admit it. It was pass interference.

They’re just tired of talking about it.

Via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, a number of Rams players acknowledged the obvious, that cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman interfered with Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis in last year’s NFC Championship Game. They also acknowledge that there’s nothing to be done about it now.

“That’s a New Orleans problem,” cornerback Aqib Talib said. “It’s not an L.A. problem.”

Robey-Coleman said he’s probably seen the play “a little over 4,000 to 5,000 times, easy,” and seemed surprised that it’s still a topic so many months later.

“I didn’t expect it to get that much pub, but it is what it is,” Robey-Coleman said. “They made it into what it is and the league made it a rule. Just got to live with it now and it’s a rule that the whole league is going to have to adjust to. We don’t have no problem with it.”

Of course, the Saints and Rams are playing this week, it’s a natural topic of discussion, though they’re hoping it will eventually go away.

“Maybe,” linebacker Dante Fowler said, “we can kind of put it to rest for a little bit.”

At least until the next time the league screws up a game-deciding call.