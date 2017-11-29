Aqib Talib, Michael Crabtree have fight suspensions reduced to one game

Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib and Oakland Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree will be back on the field sooner than suspected. Both players had their suspensions reduced to just one game after going through the appeals process Tuesday.

Appeals officer Derrick Brooks reduced suspension of Michael Crabtree from 2 games to 1 game. Appeals officer James Thrash reduced suspension of Aqib Talib from 2 games to 1 game. Brooks & Thrash jointly appointed by NFL &NFLPA — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 29, 2017





The two got into it during Sunday’s game which resulted in Talib pulling off Crabtree’s chain. Surprisingly, this wasn’t the first time that’s happened. Because of that, Crabtree even came into the game with the chain taped to his chest.

Story Continues

This time around, both players decided to throw some punches. Crabtree and Talib were ejected from the contest. The Raiders went on to win 21-14.

Aqib Talib and Michael Crabtree had their suspensions reduced. (AP)

A day later, the league announced two-game suspensions for both players. That was considered a fairly severe punishment considering both players missed the majority of Sunday’s game. As expected, both players appealed and had their suspensions cut in half.

The Broncos will be without Talib in Week 13 as they take on the Miami Dolphins. Crabtree will sit out as the Raiders go up against the New York Giants.

Both players will be eligible to return in Week 14. The Raiders will have Crabtree as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The Broncos get Talib back against the New York Jets.

More coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik