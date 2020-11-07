Aqib Talib on what makes Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery such a difficult matchup for opposing CB’s

Glenn Erby

The Eagles have a decision to make with wide receiver, Alshon Jeffery, and as fans and analysts alike call for Howie Roseman to move on from the mercurial wideout, one former star cornerback provides some insight into what he brings to Philadelphia.

Aqib Talib was among the top cornerbacks in the NFL after he was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the 2008 draft. A ballhawk and all-around tough-guy at the position, Talib became a five-time Pro Bowler with 35 career interceptions (tied for first among active players) and 10 pick-sixes (most among active players and fourth all-time).

During his stint with the Patriots and the Broncos, Talib had a few high-profile matchups with Jeffery and during a sitdown with Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe, the NFL’s top ‘chain-snatcher’ provided some insight into what makes the Eagles star such a tough matchup.

“Because of how he moves, he’s unorthodox and he’s got a weird, fast movement that always gave me trouble.”

Jeffery has yet to play in a game for the Eagles this season, and he may not play at all, however, when healthy and available, he provides Carson Wentz with a receiving threat that not many cornerbacks in the NFL can deal with.

