Aqib Talib lays out Bill Belichick's rules for success with Patriots

Aqib Talib breaks down how to have a great time with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick, a strict head coach?

According to former New England Patriots cornerback Aqib Talib, that wasn't necessarily the case during his time in Foxboro.

Appearing on the Peyton and Eli Manning simulcast of Monday Night Football, Talib explained the rules you must follow in order to have a great time with New England.

"To be honest, it's not that strict. Don't be late...know your stuff...and don't play around with the media. You stick to those three rules, you'll have a great time in New England." - Aqib Talib on what it's like to play for Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/iBsk1TG2Ea — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 7, 2021

"To be honest, [Peyton Manning], it's not that strict. He [Bill Belichick] just cares about a couple of things," Talib explained. "Don't be late -- if you're late, he's sending you home for the whole day. Know your stuff, and don't play around with the media. You stick to those three things, you'll have a great time in New England. Just like I did."

Talib joined the Patriots in a midseason trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012, spending the next year and a half in New England before signing with Peyton's Denver Broncos in 2014.

The Patriots won the Super Bowl in their first season without Talib -- signing Darrelle Revis in his place didn't hurt -- but Talib would get his ring the following season, when, as Eli pointed out on the broadcast, he carried Peyton to a Super Bowl win over Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

Talib played in another Super Bowl three years later with the Los Angeles Rams, when New England won its last championship with Tom Brady.

The Patriots tried to bring Talib back in 2020 -- as Talib put it on the broadcast, to be the team's "tight end stopper" but after looking at New England's schedule and seeing tight ends such as Travis Kelce and Darren Waller, opted to retire instead.