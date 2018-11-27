Aqib Talib hopes he looks “good enough” to play this week

The Rams designated cornerback Aqib Talib for return from injured reserve on Monday and he got on the practice field with the team later in the day as they returned to work after their bye week.

Those are two steps toward getting Talib back in the lineup for a game and he’s eligible to make the final step as early as this week’s game against the Lions. Talib said he hopes he looks “good enough” for the team to add him to the 53-man roster in time for that matchup.

“I mean, I’m gonna just practice,” Talib said, via the team’s website. ‘Everything else is going to be on the training staff and the coaches, you know? I’m gonna just practice, I’ll guess they’ll do the eye test or whatever to see if I’m a ‘go’ Sunday or not. But I’m gonna just practice.”

The Rams secondary has given up its fair share of big plays this season and the hope is that Talib can help cut down on them down the stretch. Safety John Johnson said Talib will help cut down on those because “knows how teams want to attack us” and how to counter their efforts, but it remains up in the air when he’ll be able to put those tools to use in a game.