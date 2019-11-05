Aqib Talib details how Patriots QB Tom Brady's routine 'breeds confidence'

Aqib Talib played a little more than one season with the New England Patriots, and it sounds like he was quite impressed with Tom Brady.

The Miami Dolphins cornerback did an interview on FOX Sports 1's "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" show Tuesday and was asked what jumped off the page playing with Brady. Talib described how Brady's consistent routine inspired confidence throughout the Patriots.

Check out his response in the video below:

.@ColinCowherd: What jumped off the page playing with Tom Brady?@AqibTalib21: Same time in the building every day. His routine was like a coaches routine. It never changed, never stopped... That just breeds confidence pic.twitter.com/P8s5UFd7Is — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 5, 2019

Talib is far from the first ex-teammate of Brady's to speak very highly of the Patriots quarterback despite not having a long tenure in New England. Former NFL linebacker James Harrison, like Talib, briefly played with Brady. He appeared in just four games for the Patriots during the 2017 season. Harrison went on FS1's "Undisputed" in July of 2018 and raved about Brady being the "ultimate teammate" and how his preparation was fantastic.

Brady's résumé, which includes a record six Super Bowl championships, will instill confidence in his teammates on its own. But as Talib points out, there are many other smaller details that Brady takes very seriously, and when the best player buys in completely, the rest of the team will follow.

