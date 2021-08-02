Aqib Talib to call Rams’ preseason games this year

Although Aqib Talib is no longer in the NFL, the former Rams cornerback is staying close to the game in his post-playing days. Fans will be treated to his infectious personality this season when he’s calling games from the broadcast booth.

Talib will be part of the commentary team for all three of the Rams’ preseason games this month, joining Andrew Siciliano and Mina Kimes on the call. Games will be broadcast locally on ABC7 in Los Angeles, and also streamed live on the Rams’ official site.

Needless to say, Talib is excited about the opportunity.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the Rams preseason broadcast team, and work alongside Andrew and Mina,” Talib said in a statement. “The Rams were one of my favorite teams that I had the opportunity to play for and I’m pumped to be back.”

Additionally, Talib will be in the booth with Gus Johnson on FOX for “around six or seven games” during the regular season, according to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic. It’s unclear whether any of those games will be Rams contests, but it’s still fun to see Talib taking the next step after football.