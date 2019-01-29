Aqib Talib has a bone to pick with Rob Gronkowski's critics originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Rob Gronkowski's 2018 receiving stats suggest his skills are diminishing. But Aqib Talib isn't fooled, and he has evidence to prove it.

The colorful Los Angeles Rams cornerback offered a defense of Gronkowski during Super Bowl LIII Opening Night, insisting his film study suggests the New England Patriots tight end still is at the height of his powers.

"He looks great, man. He look like Gronk to me," Talib told a reporter during his media session in Atlanta. "You see him in the playoffs last week? He hit my dawg EB (Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry) up top. He's Gronk.

"All the shots, they're coming from y'all. They don't come from the guys watching the tape. If you watch the tape, you'd see. So, I don't know if y'all really be watching the tape like that. When was the last time you watched some tape?"

The reporter insisted he had watched film on Gronkowski, but Talib wasn't having it.

"Do you watch it though? You probably be drunk during the game," he responded.

That may be a little harsh, but Talib is right: Gronkowski's contributions go beyond receptions, yards and touchdowns. The 29-year-old has been a dominant blocker this postseason, helping the Patriots gash the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs in the run game.

He also added six receptions for 79 yards in the AFC Championship Game, and even when he's not getting the ball, he demands attention from defenses that opens space in the passing game.

So, if Gronkowski does decide to retire after this season, it won't be due to a lack of effectiveness. Just ask the man who will have to aid in the effort of shutting him down Sunday in Super Bowl LIII.

