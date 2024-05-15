APS holds annual Special Olympics event

More than 300 athletes competed in the Atlanta Public Schools Special Olympics Track and Field Games on Wednesday.

These athletes represent about 50 schools in Atlanta. They even had their own torch run and races of all kinds at Lakewood Stadium.

The events included wheelchair races, a bean bag toss, a tennis ball throw, a long jump and more.

Atlanta Public Schools started the competition in 1981 and it continues to grow every year.

“It teaches students to work together, health and competition is great and we all are winners,” Interim APS Superintended Danielle Battle said.

On Wednesday, it was a celebration of these athletes and their abilities, not their disabilities

