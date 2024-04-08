APS hires new head girls volleyball coach

Apr. 8—Austin Public Schools has announced that Nichelle Guillaume will be the next head coach for the Austin Packers volleyball team.

According to a press release from the district Monday, Guillaume is an Austin High School graduate, Class of 2009, where she was also a member of the Packer's volleyball Team. Most recently she had been the head volleyball coach for Rochester Century the past six seasons.

"There truly are no words to express my excitement for this opportunity to lead the Austin Packer Volleyball Program," Guillaume said. "As a former Packer Volleyball player, I am thrilled to take on this role. I look forward to building a positive culture and helping our players grow athletically and as young adults. I cannot wait to meet both parents and players and get back in the gym to start preparing for a successful fall season. Go, Packers!"

Guillaume is currently employed with Austin Public Schools. She serves as the Dean of Students at Ellis Middle School.

"Austin Activities is excited to have Coach Guillaume on board. She brings along Head Coach experience that will help with the transition to a program where positive things are happening on the court," said Activities Director Katie Carter. "We are excited to have her in Scarlet and White leading our volleyball program."

For more information on Austin Public Schools, please visit https://austin.k12.mn.us.