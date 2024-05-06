APS hires new head girls hockey coach

May 6—Austin Public Schools has announced that former head coach Denny Bray will be the head coach for the Austin Packers girls hockey program.

Bray was the inaugural coach in 1997 when the girls hockey was introduced as a Minnesota State High School League sport.

"It's exciting to be back." states Bray, "I am looking forward to rebuilding Austin Girls Hockey."

Bray had coached girls hockey for 16 years prior to stepping away in 2016. He took three teams to the Minnesota State Girls Hockey Tournament.

In 2016, Bray was inducted into the Girls Hockey Coaches Hall of Fame and was an Austin Distinguished Alumni Honoree in 2019.

"Austin Activities is excited to have Coach Bray on board," said Austin High School Activities Director Katie Carter. "He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that will help the girls grow on and off the ice. We are excited to have him return and help develop our athletes."