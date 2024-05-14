APS Board gets update on plan to add boys volleyball

May 13—The Austin Schools Board on Monday night heard an update on the addition of boys volleyball to the list of Austin High School athletics.

In May of last year, the Minnesota State High School League approved sanctioning boys volleyball. Austin currently has a club team and if approved by the board, would begin as a sanctioned sport during the spring of the 2024-25 school year.

During a presentation to the board Monday night, Austin High School activities director Katie Carterhighlighted the details should it be approved including a 17-match schedule including a maximum of three tournaments not including the postseason.

The varsity would not exceed 18 players and scoring and the match layout of best three out of five would apply like the girls season.

Carter also said that the addition of boys volleyball would not have an impact on Title IX and that the district would still be in compliance. Should boys volleyball be added there would be 12 sports for girls and 11 for boys.

After the presentation Monday, Carter said she would return to the board on May 28 to answer any further questions the board would have with the board vote likely coming on June 10.

If the board approves the addition the district would have to hire two total coaches — a varsity and an assistant coach.

Carter said the impact on other sports would likely be minimal.

"It's not really pulling away from any other spring sports," she said.

Austin would be classified in Section 1A pending approval along with Apple Valley, Eastview, Farmington, Kasson-Mantorville, Lakeville North and South, Martin Luther High School, New Prague, Rochester Mayo and Rosemount.