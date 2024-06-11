APS board approves sanctioning boys volleyball

Jun. 11—The Austin Public Schools Board on Monday night unanimously approved making boys volleyball an official sport after it has been operating as a club team the last few years.

The move comes just over a year after the Minnesota State High School League approved sanctioning boys volleyball, which will be played in the spring. Austin's first season will be the spring of 2025.

"It would benefit our student body to offer this opportunity," said Activities Director Katie Carter. "It will provide the opportunity for more male students to be involved in activities."

During a presentation at the board's last meeting, Carter explained that the season would play a 17-match schedule including a maximum of three tournaments not including the postseason.

The varsity team would not exceed 18 players and scoring and match layout of three out of five would apply like the girls season.

Austin would be classified in Section 1A along with Apple Valley, Eastview, Farmington, Kasson-Mantorville, Lakeville North and South, Martin Luther High School, New Prague, Rochester Mayo and Rosemount.

In another sports-related move, the school board members approved co-opting with Lyle Public Schools for girls hockey with the hope that it will allow girls currently playing youth hockey to continue playing high school hockey, but also to help grow numbers of a program that has struggled to maintain players the last few years.

Call for general election

The board has also approved a resolution calling for a general election of board members on Nov. 5 as well as establishing a filing period for board seats between July 30 and Aug. 13.