April Fools' Day: Bill Russell nails comeback prank, but Tom Brady misses mark

It's April Fools' Day, which means the "jokes" are out in force and everything you see on social needs more critical review.

The sports world likes to partake in the mayhem and while some pranks are worth a laugh, others hit a little too hard. We'll keep an eye on the jokes here and update the big ones throughout the day.

Tom Brady, the player/coach/owner

Thursday also marks baseball's opening day and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrated it with an "announcement." He's the first player/coach/owner in MLB history and is bringing the Montreal Expos back beginning in 2022.

With opening day today, excited to announce we’re bringing the Expos back to the MLB in 2022. Excited to be the first player/coach/owner in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/Sre5y5LUL2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2021

Look at that, red carpet and all. Brady was drafted by the Expos in the 1995 MLB draft, but opted to attend Michigan. Five years later he was the 199th pick by the New England Patriots in the NFL draft. The rest is non-April Fool's history.

Brady's tweet isn't a great joke for the fans of the beloved franchise. The Montreal franchise moved to become the Washington Nationals in 2005 and Quebec has been hurting ever since.

Bill Russell begins comeback trail

Some NBA teams are in need of better defense. But we're sorry, Bill Russell, that doesn't mean you.

Russell, 87, made his prank a clear joke by using the April Fools' Day hashtag, but the video is still gold.

The 6-foot-9 "now 6-5" All-Defensive star is working on his comeback to get game ready. Looks promising to us.

In not a joke news

There's actually a lot of very real stuff happening early on April Fools' Day.

North Carolina announced Thursday morning that legendary men's basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring. He won three national titles with the school.

Texas is reportedly hiring Texas Tech coach Chris Beard to lead its men's basketball program. And in baseball, COVID-19 issues have forced the New York Mets and Washington Nationals to postpone their opening day game.

