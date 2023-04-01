April fools: 4 areas where the Houston Texans won’t be a joke in 2023

A cynic would argue the Houston Texans have been pulling a three-year-long April fools joke as a credible NFL franchise.

The Texans traded an All-Pro receiver for peanuts. They alienated their franchise quarterback just months after signing him to a huge extension. They hired the general manager they wanted all along after a PR campaign of high-profile advisors and committees. They have had two one-and-done coaches in their sixties. Houston hasn’t been able to win more than four games the past three seasons.

The DeMeco Ryans era, though two months old, appears to be a departure from the odyssey of the last three years. Here are four areas where the Texans won’t be a joke this season.

Rushing attack

The scheme offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik will deploy places an emphasis on running the football. Also signing the Buffalo Bills’ starting running back for the past three seasons with stellar youngster Dameon Pierce entering his second year signals a commitment to the ground game. Houston finished with the second-lowest (3.7) yards per carry and second-fewest (86.8) rushing yards per game last season. The Texans are at least going to be middle of the pack with their new offensive approach.

Run defense

Houston was just as atrocious defending the run as they were deploying it.

The Texans gave up 5.1 yards per carry, the fourth-lowest in the league. Houston also gave up the most rushing yards per game at 170.2.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins is still under contract, and 2021 sixth-rounder Roy Lopez has gained valuable experience along the defensive interior. The Texans also signed defensive tackles Hassan Ridgeway and Sheldon Rankins to provide support.

Coach DeMeco Ryans placed an emphasis on the trenches, and the team’s free agent signings reflect as much.

Tight end

The last Texans tight end to record at least 500 receiving yards was C.J. Fiedorowicz in 2016. Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz has tallied at least 500 receiving yards in each of his past three seasons with 15 of those 48 games played by Schultz not featuring Dak Prescott. The former 2018 fourth-round pick from Stanford will also seek to have a big season as he failed to secure a long-term contract despite catching 57 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns through 15 games last season.

Coaching

Ryans has the gravitas as a former player to make the demands necessary as a coach to establish the culture and attitude of the team. His way also has a track record for success as the San Francisco 49ers appeared in the past two NFC Championship Games, and he is reigning assistant coach of the year. A player that can’t buy what Houston is selling in 2023 will endure more scrutiny than anyone in the David Culley and Lovie Smith tenures.

The 38-year-old is also going to let his assistants have the autonomy to communicate his directives in their own manner, which will be key if Ryans is going to continue as the Texans’ defensive play-caller.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire