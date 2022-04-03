April 3 East playoff updates as Sixers can clinch spot with win over Cavs

After the Philadelphia 76ers were able to pick up a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, it cut their magic number to clinch a playoff spot to just 1. They would have clinched if the Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the New York Knicks that afternoon, but they came up with a win so the Sixers can now clinch with a win over those Cavs on Sunday.

Until the conclusion of the regular season on April 10, we are going to regularly update the Eastern Conference standings and where the Sixers are at on an everyday basis while also taking a look at who they could possibly face in the Eastern Conference.

Saturday's most prominent games (April 2)

The Sixers were able to dominate in the third quarter to lead their win over the Hornets so they improved t0 47-30 on the season and they moved to within a half-game of the Boston Celtics for the No. 3 seed and they are now 1 game back of the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 2 seed.

The Miami Heat knocked off the Chicago Bulls so the Sixers are still 2.5 games back of the Heat for the No. 1 seed. The Bulls also dropped to No. 6 with the Toronto Raptors now moving into the No. 5 seed. If the season ended today, the Sixers and the Raptors would face off in Round 1.

For the team currently in the play-in tournament, the Brooklyn Nets fell to the Atlanta Hawks on the road to drop to No. 10, and the Hawks moved up to 8. The Cavs knocked off the Knicks to be 2 games back of the Bulls for No. 6.

Sunday's most prominent games (April 3)

The Sixers will take on those same Cavs on Sunday for the fourth and final time of the season in Cleveland to begin a 3-game road trip. If the Sixers can come out with a win, they will officially clinch a playoff spot for the fifth straight season.

The Celtics host the Washington Wizards while the Bucks host the Dallas Mavericks. The Heat also pay a visit to the Raptors so there are opportunities for the Sixers to move up in the East if they can get some help.

Important games:

Sixers at Cavs 6 p.m. EDT

Wizards at Celtics 1 p.m. EDT

Mavericks at Bucks 1 p.m. EDT

Heat at Raptors 7 p.m. EDT

April 3 East playoff standings

X-Miami Heat 50-28 –GB X-Milwaukee Bucks 1.5 GB X-Boston Celtics 48-30 2 GB Philadelphia 76ers 47-30 2.5 GB Toronto Raptors 45-32 4.5 GB Chicago Bulls 45-33 5 GB Cleveland Cavaliers 43-35 7 GB Atlanta Hawks 41-37 9 GB Charlotte Hornets 40-38 10 GB Brooklyn Nets 40-38 10 GB

1

1