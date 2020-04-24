April 24 in NASCAR: Terry Labonte gets Xfinity win in photo finish

On April 24, 1999, NASCAR had to go to the video tape to determine who won the Xfinity Series race at Talladega.

According to The Associated Press, NASCAR asked potential winners Terry Labonte and Joe Nemechek to park their cars outside Victory Lane as it reviewed footage of their photo finish moments earlier.

Labonte had been third when the last lap began and he pulled even with Nemechek on the outside as they entered Turn 3 and raced back to the finish line.

NASCAR ruled Labonte won by .002 seconds. He only led the final lap of the 113-lap event.

Terry Labonte edges Joe Nemechek by .002 seconds to win the Xfinity race at Talladega on April 24, 1999 (Screenshot).

Labonte’s win, which came in a car with a backup engine, was his 11th and final Xfinity Series victory.

“I told them on the radio ‘I don’t know if I won or not, but it was close,'” Labonte told ABC Sports. “I’ve been in some close finishes here, but not that close.”

Also on this date:

1960: Lee Petty earned his 50th Grand National win in a shortened race at Asheville-Weaverville (N.C) Speedway. The race was ended by NASCAR after 167 laps due to hazardous conditions on the half-mile track’s paved surface, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Superspeedway Boom.”

1977: Cale Yarborough won a rain-shortened race at Martinsville for his fifth win in nine starts to begin the season. … Future Cup Series crew chief Paul Wolfe was born.

1983: Darrell Waltrip outran four other cars in a nine-lap shootout to win at Martinsville. Tim Richmond led 58 laps before he was held for five laps by NASCAR after his team put left-side tires on the right side. Ricky Rudd was fined $1,500 by NASCAR after repeatedly slamming into Joe Ruttman’s car on the cool down lap and on pit road, according to “Forty Years of Stock Car Racing: The Modern Era.”

1999: Dale Earnhardt passed Rusty Wallace coming to the checkered flag to win race No. 2 of the International Race of Champions season. Earnhardt led only the last lap, just like in his IROC win earlier that year in February at Daytona.

2016: Carl Edwards performed a bump-and-run on teammate Kyle Busch in the final turn to win at Richmond.

