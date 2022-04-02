April 2 East playoff update as Sixers have chance to clinch playoff berth

The Philadelphia 76ers have six games left now before the playoffs get set to begin and there is more movement entering play on Saturday. The Sixers will host the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday afternoon with a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win and some help amid all of the chaos that is the East standings.

Until the conclusion of the regular season on April 10, we are going to regularly update the Eastern Conference standings and where the Sixers are at on an everyday basis while also taking a look at who they could possibly face in the Eastern Conference.

Friday's most prominent games (April 1)

With the Sixers idle, they were left scoreboard watching the other top teams in the East. The Los Angeles Clippers knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks 153-119 as Robert Covington scored 43 points to lead LA which allowed the Sixers to gain a half-game on the Bucks for the No. 2 seed in the East.

The Boston Celtics knocked off the Indiana Pacers 128-123 so they now have a full game lead on the Sixers for the No. 3 seed in the East. The Toronto Raptors also knocked off the Orlando Magic 102-89 and are now just 1.5 games back of the Sixers for No. 4 and home-court advantage in Round 1 of the playoffs.

Saturday's most prominent games (April 2)

As mentioned, the Sixers can clinch a playoff berth on Saturday. They need to knock off the Hornets at home and end a 3-game skid and they also need the Cleveland Cavaliers to fall to the New York Knicks in their own matinee at The Garden.

As far as other games the Chicago Bulls play host to the Miami Heat while the Brooklyn Nets take on the Atlanta Hawks. The Bulls are 1.5 games back of the Sixers for the No. 4 seed while the Sixers are 2.5 games back of the Heat for the No. 1 seed. That game will affect a lot in terms of the standings.

Prominent games:

Hornets at Sixers 12:30 p.m. EDT

Cavaliers at Knicks 1 p.m. EDT

Nets at Hawks 7:30 p.m. EDT

Heat at Bulls 8 p.m. EDT

April 2 East standings

X-Miami Heat 49-28 –GB X-Milwaukee Bucks 48-29 1 GB X-Boston Celtics 48-30 1.5 GB Philadelphia 76ers 46-30 2.5 GB Chicago Bulls 45-32 4 GB Toronto Raptors 45-32 4 GB Cleveland Cavaliers 42-35 7 GB Brooklyn Nets 40-37 9 GB Charlotte Hornets 40-37 9 GB Atlanta Hawks 40-37 9 GB

X-denotes clinched a playoff berth

