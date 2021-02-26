What would be an appropriate trade package for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson?

Marcus Mosher
·2 min read
The NFL world was turned on its head on Thursday as Russell Wilson’s agent named a few teams that the Super Bowl-winning quarterback would like to be traded to this offseason. On that list including none other than the Las Vegas Raiders.

While it’s still very unlikely that the Seahawks would actually trade this offseason, you can never say never in the NFL. If Seattle was set on moving Wilson to the Raiders, what would be a fair offer?

First and foremost, it’s important to note that Wilson has a no-trade clause that lowers the leverage of the Seahawks. While he is certainly a more proven quarterback than Deshaun Watson, Seattle can’t expect as much in a trade with only a few teams bidding for his services.

In a recent piece by Pro Football Focus, they presented trade packages for every team on Wilson’s wishlist. For the Raiders, the price was surprisingly cheap. Here is a snippet of their thoughts on the potential trade:

“Again, the key here is what Seattle thinks of Derek Carr, who also has age on his side at just 29 years old. Carr has a lower ceiling than Wilson, but he’s probably more willing to hand the ball off 45 times a game — something Pete Carroll apparently wants. In addition to Carr, Las Vegas would probably have to include at least one high draft pick, perhaps a second-rounder or future first-rounder.”

The site also suggests that the Raiders could move multiple first-round picks, along with Henry Ruggs III for Wilson if they aren’t sold on Carr. That feels less realistic as the Seahawks would likely want a (proven) quarterback in return for Wilson.

Would Carr plus the No. 17 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft be enough for the Seahawks to move Wilson? Probably not, especially when you consider the dead cap hit Seattle would have to take on if they traded their franchise quarterback. But Carr and two first-round picks might be enough to make it worthwhile for the Seahawks.

Should Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden surrender that much for a quarterback entering his age 33 season? That is debatable. But what isn’t debatable is that the Raiders have suddenly become a big destination for NFL stars with their move to Las Vegas. That might not land them Wilson, but it could be extremely beneficial for the team going forward in free agency.

