‘Approachable’ wine bar coming to Charlotte, with wines you can actually afford.

NoDa is getting a new dive bar, but not the kind you would expect. Bar à Vins will open in early 2022 on Davidson Street, offering an approachable way to enjoy a glass of wine.

Natalie Stewart and Jeff Kellogg are the sommeliers behind this new concert.

The wine bar will offer a variety of wines by the glass that both Stewart and Kellogg enjoy, with the hope to expand people’s palates with new offerings and a global selection — without breaking the bank.

The bar will be located in the former Custom Jewelry Lab location, which moved to 624 E. North Davidson Street in First Ward in 2020. Bar à Vins will be below Curio Craft & Conjure and next to Ruby’s Gift and Mac Tabby Cat Cafe.

Bar à Vins will also offer bottled wines for retail and snack foods, including cheeses and charcuterie, caviar and potato chips, tinned fish and saltines.

Bar à Vins will be open seven days a week. Also offered will be online bottle orders, curbside pickup, and personally curated cases.

The space will be designed by Kindred Studio.

Get our newsletter

Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

Bar à Vins

Location: 3206 N Davidson St Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa