The apprentice - Gaia Realini on learning the secrets of the fabled Mur de Huy

Gaia Realini (Trek-Segafredo)

Gaia Realini has barely begun her career at cycling's highest level, having signed her first contract to race on the WorldTour with Trek-Segafredo this year, yet her ability in the mountains is already being compared to that of her compatriot Fabiana Luperini.

Realini, 21, is from Pescara along the coastal line of the Adriatic Sea in Italy and she began her first full seasons of competition with Isolmant-Premac-Vittoria in 2021 and 2022. She is one of the fastest-rising talents in pro racing, in both cyclo-cross and on the road.

She turned heads in her debut at the Giro d'Italia Donne in 2021, where she finished 11th overall and second in the youth classification, as well as taking two top-10 finishes on the queen stage into Prato Nevoso and in the stage 4 mountain time trial to Riale Di Formazza Cascate Del Toce.

She continued that success at last year's Giro d'Italia Donne, where she finished 13th overall and third in youth classification. On top of that Realini again made her mark among the top climbers, having placed seventh and fifth in the mountain stages to Passo Maniva and San Lorenzo Dorsino.

“Realini is a young athlete who, first of all, will need time to adjust to the new reality of the WorldTour and to integrate with our structure," Trek-Segafredo director Ina Teutenberg said of the rider who has already made a good start on that, helping Elisa Longo Borghini to the overall win at UAE Tour with a 1-2 finish of the steep climb Jabel Hafeet.

"The qualities we saw from her on the climbs at Giro d’Italia were impressive, and she deserves our trust. She has specific characteristics that we believe will be a positive addition to our roster. We see in her significant room to grow.”

Focusing exclusively on road racing this season, Realini is revelling in the opportunity to support her teammates at Trek-Segafredo and to test her legs for the first time at the upcoming Flèche Wallonne Femmes and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes.

Story continues

Having watched Flèche Wallonne on television and, for the first time, previewing the Mur de Huy just days ago, Realini is keen to experience the ascent within the race to learn what makes this climb so fabled in professional cycling. Cyclingnews spoke to Realini to discuss the year so far and what is next on what looks set to be a rapid journey from apprentice to master.

Elisa Longo Borghini and Gaia Realini (Trek-Segafredo)

Cyclingnews: How have your first four months with Trek-Segafredo been? What are the top things that you have learned on the Women's WorldTour?

Gaia: I have made a remarkable leap in every aspect of my life as an athlete. The thing that has impressed me most, though, is how much the team works solely and exclusively for the good of the group. We always race to make the team win; that is the goal.

In cycling, it is the athlete who crosses the finish line first, but with us, victory is always perceived as team success. There is no individualism or selfishness. Being part of this is a wonderful feeling and a great lesson.

Cyclingnews: You will be racing two Ardennes, Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, for the first time. What are your hopes for these events?

Gaia: Honestly, it’s not easy talking about ambitions because I have never raced them, and I don't really know what I can expect. The only taste of what will be, I got last week at the Brabantse Pijl and, the following day, in a recon of the Mur de Huy with Ina [Teutenberg].

It's going to be tough racing, but that’s not something new to me, the biggest issue could be the weather factor, which can become decisive here in the North, as I have never experienced before.

In short, I will face them with curiosity, respect and great focus. The goal is to be useful to the team. Because here, teamwork can make the difference.

Cyclingnews: Traditionally, Flèche Wallonne is played out on the Mur de Huy. How well do you know this climb, both historically and its specific challenges?

Gaia: I first got to know the Mur de Huy by following the Flèche on TV. It is the decisive point of the race, the most iconic. But after experiencing it, I can say that the television did not render the real hardness of the climb at all.

It’s not the first time I've pedalled such a hard climb, but arriving from the main road and being faced with these 800 metres so hard, it kind of leaves you breathless. Then, repeating it three times ... well, it hurts.

Cyclingnews: Having previewed the Mur de Huy, in what ways does it suit your specific climbing ability?

Gaia: It is a climb that requires explosiveness, especially the last 100 metres, a characteristic that I do not yet feel that I have. But I like the challenging slopes, on the other hand, and they suit my characteristics.

What can make the most difference, however, is how the part before the Mur is approached, depending on how hard the other climbs are, different scenarios can be outlined, more or less suited to my characteristics.

But, I repeat what I said at the beginning: this is a new experience for me, and today's predictions can be overturned on Wednesday.

Cyclingnews: Given your climbing strengths, which showed on Jebel Hafeet at the UAE Tour, do you have a leadership role at Flèche Wallonne?

Gaia: In a team with Elisa Longo Borghini, Lizzie Deignan, Shirin van Anrooij, Lucinda Brand and Amanda Spratt, claiming to have the role of leader would be far too arrogant.

Frankly, I don't even feel I want a leadership role. I still feel inexperienced in that. I feel I am still in the apprenticeship stage. I really want to do my best for the good of the team. Whatever Ina wants me to do, I am available.

Cyclingnews: Your compatriot Fabiana Luperini won Flèche Wallonne three times. Are there elements of her style as a climber that you aspire to or that you see in your own abilities?

Gaia: Yes, several people told me about this similarity with Luperini, but I never met her. I grew up with few role models to tell the truth. Clearly, certain comparisons make me happy.

Cyclingnews: After the Ardennes Classics, the summer stage racing begins, what are your thoughts about RCS taking Giro d'Italia Donne, your home race, in 2024?

Gaia: RCS Sport has the means and the possibilities, like no one else in Italy, to take the Giro d'Italia Donne to a higher level, especially in terms of visibility. I say this with the utmost respect for those who have worked hard over the years to keep the level of the race high. Then, I hope they bring the race to my Abruzzo region soon!