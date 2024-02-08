The Apprentice ep 2 review: with regret, Lord Sugar, I'm going to stop watching your show

The Boys team attempt to sell cheesecakes - Freemantle Media

What’s the best way to find gifted entrepreneurs fit for Britain’s brave new future? Forcing them to make vast quantities of novelty cheesecake isn’t the first method that springs to mind but that was the approach taken by The Apprentice (BBC One). Eighteen series in, this format looks less like a credible business competition and more like a low-rent reality show with wheelie suitcases.

Viewers seem to agree. Ratings for last week’s opening episode nosedived from 4.8 million last year to just 3.6 million. Pass the BBC bigwigs some cheesecake, they might need to comfort-eat. Lord Sugar kicked off proceedings by informing us: “One of the biggest trends in the food and drink industry right now is the rising popularity of mini cheesecakes.” Is it really? Still, with a surname like Sugar, I’ll take his word for it.

Cue the customary carnival of ineptitude. The candidates’ morning alarm call came at 3am, as if they were auditioning for a milk round. One of the Girls’ team mistook shaved truffle for chocolate powder. Another didn’t know how many grams in a kilogram.

Lord Sugar has his cake and eats it - Freemantle Media

Somehow the Boys were worse. One marched into Innocent Smoothies HQ and tried to convince them to drop this whole fruit-and-veg lark in favour of chocolate. It went down like a cup of cold cabbage juice. “Like trying to persuade the Vatican to install a condom machine,” noted Lord Sugar. Their dragonfruit, avocado and apricot confections resembled something made by a toddler. Project manager Phil claimed that it was “artisanal”.

The Girls trounced the Boys by spending less and selling more. Lord Sugar told tough-talking Flo: “They should’ve asked you to negotiate Brexit.” Topical political humour there.

The Boys’ failure was even more humiliating when it emerged that their two leaders, Phil and Paul, both own pie companies yet had still lost two consecutive food-based tasks. “It should have literally been a piece of cake for you,” raged the bellicose boss.

Kitchen chaos. Running around in hairnets. Dressing up as lemons. It might be mildly diverting, but this show has got as much relevance to 21st-century business as chalk has

to cheesecake.