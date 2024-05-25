'I appreciate it even more' - Forrest

Celtic winger James Forrest tells BBC Scotland: "The last couple of weeks have been amazing. Once we won the league, we were looking forward to today. I don't think we were at our best but it shows how far we've come that we can dig in and win when we're not at our best.

"Rangers are a good team. Maybe the conditions, the pitch, maybe the occasion? I don't know. Sometimes that's football. We dug in, got a clean sheet and won, that's the most important thing.

"I've enjoyed every minute since March when I came back into the squad. I appreciate it even more being here. You see the fans and how together everyone is from the players and staff."