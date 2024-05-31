Appomattox wins the Region 2C softball title over Patrick County

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Appomattox Raiders beat the Patrick County Cougars 7-1 Thursday night at the Botetourt Sports Complex to claim the Region 2C title. The Raiders will host a Class 2 state quarterfinal game. Patrick County will be on the road for their state quarterfinal game.

