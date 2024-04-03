'Appointment TV': Indiana State thrills in NIT, continuing to make its March Madness case

The NIT is often viewed as a consolation prize, something that can easily be ignored with the Final Four around the corner.

Indiana State is here to remind the NCAA tournament of what it's missing.

The Sycamores lit up the scoreboard again Tuesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse, beating Utah 100-90 to reach the NIT championship game. They play the winner between Seton Hall and Georgia on Thursday night.

Some people who make a living watching college basketball agree on one thing: The NCAA tournament selection committee fouled up by leaving ISU out of March Madness.

Thriller in Hinkle: Another 100 points for Indiana State as Sycamores beat Utah

Indiana State has become appointment TV. You don't always say that in April about a team that isn't playing in the NCAA Tournament. Josh Schertz built one of the sport's most aesthetically pleasing squads in 2023-24. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 3, 2024

Indiana State is going to play for an NIT championship in Hinkle Fieldhouse.



As if life couldn't get any sweeter! — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) April 3, 2024

Indiana State hangs 100 on Utah. You cannot convince me that the NCAA Tournament selection committee REALLY watched Indiana State and decided it wasn't worthy of the Big Dance. It had to be a case of simply scanning the resume as opposed to seeing the Sycamores play. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) April 3, 2024

can we please just admit the NCAA selection committee missed on Indiana State. Sycamores just went for 100 on Utah in 10-point win in NIT semi-finals at Hinkle. ISU is 32-6. This is why committee needs to watch more games live. — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) April 3, 2024

The NCAA Selection Committee picking Virginia over this Indiana State juggernaut is the Crime of the Century. pic.twitter.com/xR4kpc0Frc — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) April 3, 2024

Seems like many bubble teams who have missed the cut for the Tournament spend four days whining, then quietly flop in the NIT (or choose to opt out).



Really says something about Indiana State to accept their fate and maximize the situation, even if it's not the one they wanted. — Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) April 3, 2024

“There’s a joy for the game these teams have. They didn’t want to put the balls away!” Fran Fraschilla.

Indiana State plays for a championship Thursday. Awesome. — Kent Sterling (@KentSterling) April 3, 2024

WE GET TO SEE MILK CHAMBERLAIN IN THE NIT TITLE GAME 🏆



Robbie Avila racks up 26 & 10 in Indiana State's win 💪pic.twitter.com/DyKvXmBXC5 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) April 3, 2024

Indiana State has a chance to win its first NIT Championship in history.



After being snubbed by the selection committee, the Sycamores have dominated their opponents, three of which from Power Conferences.



Thursday is going to be must watch TV! — Bracket Busters (@BBustersHoops) April 3, 2024

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana State basketball thrilling ride to NIT championship game