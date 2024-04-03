Advertisement

'Appointment TV': Indiana State thrills in NIT, continuing to make its March Madness case

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
The NIT is often viewed as a consolation prize, something that can easily be ignored with the Final Four around the corner.

Indiana State is here to remind the NCAA tournament of what it's missing.

The Sycamores lit up the scoreboard again Tuesday night at Hinkle Fieldhouse, beating Utah 100-90 to reach the NIT championship game. They play the winner between Seton Hall and Georgia on Thursday night.

Some people who make a living watching college basketball agree on one thing: The NCAA tournament selection committee fouled up by leaving ISU out of March Madness.

