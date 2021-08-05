Appointment of Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation
·1 min read

OTTAWA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) today welcomed the announcement that Leah Anderson has been appointed its interim President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Ms. Anderson will serve as interim President and CEO for up to two years, beginning August 16th, while the competitive, merit-based appointment process is completed.

Ms. Anderson is currently Assistant Deputy Minister of the Financial Sector Policy Branch at Finance Canada and, in that capacity, serves as an alternate ex officio member of CDIC’s Board of Directors.

“I feel privileged for this opportunity and look forward to serving in this role,” said Ms. Anderson.

“CDIC plays a critical role in the financial system and in supporting financial stability. It is an honour to begin to work on CDIC’s important mission of protecting Canadian depositors and to continue to make CDIC an outstanding institution with a strong global reputation.”

Ms. Anderson replaces Peter Routledge, who became the new Superintendent of Financial Institutions on June 29th, 2021.

CDIC is a federal Crown corporation established in 1967 to protect the savings of Canadians, and we contribute to financial stability by safeguarding close to $1 trillion in deposits at more than 80 member institutions. As resolution authority, we are responsible for handling the failure of any of our members, from the smallest to the largest. Our members include banks, federally regulated credit unions as well as loan and trust companies. We are funded by premiums paid by member institutions and do not receive public funds to operate. We have resolved 43 member failures affecting some two million Canadians. No one has lost a dollar of deposits under CDIC protection.

Further information

Brad Evenson
Director, Communications and Public Affairs
Tel: 613-943-4395
E-mail: media@cdic.ca


