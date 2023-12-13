Apply for the Iowa Hawkeyes offensive coordinator postition today!

Did you ever play Madden growing up? Maybe you played high school football? Coached your kid’s flag football team? Maybe you are just a Thanksgiving backyard football hero? Whatever the case may be, now is your chance to show it!

The Iowa Hawkeyes offensive coordinator position has officially been posted to the University of Iowa website as of this morning. The role is open and looking for candidates. Well, maybe. Actually, not really.

The offensive coordinator position at #Iowa was officially posted on the University’s job board this morning. pic.twitter.com/AqBFOqgtoD — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) December 13, 2023

What could this actually mean now that it is posted? Being a public role and having legalities to follow, there is a chance that the Hawkeyes have their guy and are posting this role in an effort to ensure they follow all hiring laws and practices.

It is common for a role to be posted once a candidate has been decided on and they simply have to apply through this application to input all of their data and information.

While the role is open, it does not appear that it is going to stay that way for long. Iowa has either found their guy and is simply checking the legal boxes or they are getting close.

