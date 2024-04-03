Applications open for multiple Pittsburgh Penguins scholarships

Applications are now open for multiple scholarship opportunities through the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ten local high school graduates will receive the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Scholarship.

Students must attend either a Pittsburgh Public School or an Allegheny County high school that gives aid to students for reduced-cost or free lunch programs.

Each scholarship is $3,000 for the student’s first year of college and an additional $2,000 will be given for the second year if they maintain a 3.0 GPA and earn a minimum of 24 credit hours.

Students can also apply for the $5,000 Bob Johnson Memorial Scholarship, given to student-athletes for excelling in athletics and academics.

The Penguins Alumni Scholarship is another option, also awarded to local student-athletes.

Interested applicants can apply here.

Pittsburgh Public Schools students can apply for the Penguins PPS All-Stars NEED scholarship. Click here for more details.

