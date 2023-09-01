Apple Watch Series 8 sale has prices from $310

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

The market-leading Apple Watch Series 8 is currently on sale with a huge $89 discount in multiple colorways and sizes. That discount will save you as much as 22% off the price of the most popular Apple smartwatch.

Prices start at just $309.99 for the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS model with a 41mm display, and several SKUs have the same $89 discount. Of note, the ones that aren’t $89 off still have a sizeable $70 discount. This is the cheapest version of the Series 8 smartwatch, and it normally starts at $399.

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band -…

Price: $309.99 (reg. $399)

You Save: $89.01 (22%)

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 45mm] Smart Watch w/ (Product) RED Aluminum Case with (Product) RED S…

Price: $339.99 (reg. $429)

You Save: $89.01 (21%)

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight S…

Price: $429 (reg. $499)

You Save: $70.00 (14%)

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight S…

Price: $459 (reg. $529)

You Save: $70.00 (13%)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the model that I personally use. To be frank, I have tested dozens of other smartwatch models, and I wouldn’t consider using any of them over the Series 8.

The only one that really even piques my interest is the Apple Watch Ultra, which is a fantastic upgrade from the Series 8. But it’s also massive, and it’s way too big for my wrist.

If you’re interested in the Apple Watch Ultra, however, you should know that it’s on sale right now with a $50 discount in one colorway.

As for the Series 8 model, it appeals to a much wider range of users. It also comes in two sizes that look great on just about any wrist size. You can read BGR’s in-depth Apple Watch Series 8 review to learn all about what makes this model so impressive.

One of my favorite features is the enhanced sleep tracking that’s bolstered by Apple’s new temperature sensor. I have issues falling asleep and staying asleep, so it’s great to get some insights into which sleep aids work best when I try new ones.







There are plenty of other great features on the Apple Watch Series 8, of course. It’s not Apple’s biggest update ever, but it definitely refines much of what made the Series 7 model so impressive.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the biggest changes from the Series 7 to the Series 8 model:

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch Series 8 Apple S7 chipset Apple S8 chipset (same CPU as S7) Previous-gen gyroscope & accelerometer Upgraded gyroscope and accelerometer — New wrist temperature sensor — Crash Detection — Period tracking with ovulation estimates Optional Titanium case finish Aluminum and Stainless Steel only

As you can see, there are definitely some nice new additions. And if you want to get one for yourself, Amazon’s Apple Watch Series 8 sale is the perfect opportunity.

Just like I stated earlier, prices start at just $309.99 right now, and a few different colorways are on sale. Also, the 45mm GPS model is on sale starting at $339.99 instead of $429. Only the red version gets that 21% discount, however, and the rest are down to $359.

If you want cellular connectivity in addition to GPS, prices start at $429 instead of $499 for the 41mm Cellular + GPS Apple Watch Series 8. The 45mm version is also $70 off at $459.

I’ll note that all of these deals are on the aluminum version of the Apple Watch Series 8. If you want to upgrade to stainless steel, you might be better off waiting for Amazon’s Apple Watch Series 7 sale to return. Those deals offered discounts of up to $350 off stainless steel Apple Watch models, but the sale prices aren’t available right now.

