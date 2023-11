Apple Watch SE is only $179 in a Black Friday sale that Amazon forgot to end

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

As the name suggests, the Apple Watch SE is the iPhone SE of smartwatches. It offers the best overall user experience of any device in its price range. And right now, the price range of the Apple Watch SE is even lower than normal thanks to a Black Friday sale that Amazon seemingly forgot to end. Most SKUs are back to their regular prices, but a few are still down to the all-time low from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Apple’s entry-level smartwatch has a regular retail price starting at $249, and it’s a terrific value at that price. This week, however, you can pick up an Apple Watch SE for an all-time low of $179 for the 40mm model or $259 for the 44mm version. There are discounts available at both Amazon and Best Buy, so you can order from whichever retailer you prefer. But I will note that Amazon’s prices are slightly lower than Best Buy’s on most models.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Storm Blue Sport…

Price: $179 (reg. $249)

Buy Now







Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm] Smart Watch w/Silver Aluminum Case & White Sport Band - M/L…

Price: $259 (reg. $279)

You Save: $20.00 (7%)

Buy Now







Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop…

Price: $329 (reg. $399)

Buy Now







Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Olive Alpine L…

Price: $774 (reg. $799)

Buy Now

The latest versions of the Apple Watch can cost as much as $1,500, depending on which model you choose. But part of the beauty of Apple’s smartwatch lineup is that there’s truly something for everyone. Just take a look at our guide on the best Apple Watch deals, and you’ll see how wide Apple’s price range is.

If you don’t want to shell out a lot of cash, you don’t need to spend $1,500+ on an Hermes model, $799+ on an Apple Watch Ultra 2, or even $399+ on an Apple Watch Series 9. Instead, Apple offers the 2nd-generation Apple Watch SE, which starts at just $249.

And right now, you don’t even need to spend that much on an Apple Watch SE.







Just like the iPhone SE, the Apple Watch SE is a simplified version of the flagship Apple Watch Series 8. It forgoes many of the bells and whistles in order to make the price much more attractive.

But the Apple Watch SE is still packed full of all the core features that make Apple Watches great. Examples include fitness and sleep tracking, Crash Detection, heart rate monitoring, water resistance, a gorgeous Retina display, and support for all the watchOS apps you love.

Amazon is offering a discount on every Apple Watch SE model in every available size and color. You’ll save up to $40, depending on which model you choose.

Prices start at $179 for the 40mm GPS version, which normally sells for $249. Or, if you want the larger 44mm GPS model, the deals start at $259 instead of $279.







If you’re one of the many people out there who also want cellular connectivity, you can still save $30 on either size. The Apple Watch SE [GPS + Cellular] is down to $289 instead of $299 for the 40mm version, or $319 instead of $329 for the bigger 44mm model.

The only difference between Amazon’s deals on the cellular model and the deals on the GPS version of the Apple Watch SE is your color selection. The GPS-only models are available in all sizes and colorways. Meanwhile, the discounts on Apple’s GPS + Cellular watches can only be found in a few colors and sizes.







And finally, there are a few other Apple Watch models on sale right now at all-time low prices.

The biggest news is that the Apple Watch Series 9 is currently up to $70 off. That means prices start at just $329 instead of $399 for the entry-level aluminum model. On top of that, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is down to a new all-time low price right now.

