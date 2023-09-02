Apple Valley's highly-anticipated showdown with Arbor View is canceled as heavy rain hits Las Vegas

After an hour of deliberation, school officials in Las Vegas opted to cancel Friday night’s game between Apple Valley and Arbor View.

The Sun Devils made a 205-mile-long bus ride to Arbor View, in Las Vegas early Friday morning. Once at the school’s stadium, the start time was delayed as the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Clark County as rains were forecasted throughout the night.

There were heavy rains and lightning in the area, which delayed the start time as teams are not allowed to play a game until 30 minutes after a final lightning strike in the area.

But after about an hour, school officials at Arbor View opted to cancel the game.

The Apple Valley football team poses for a photo before taking a bus from the school to Las Vegas for Friday night's game against Arbor View. The game was canceled due to stormy weather in Las Vegas.

“We were told that the weather wouldn't let up and that surrounding schools started canceling their games and there was concern for transportation for bus going back to Apple Valley,” head coach Kyle Godfrey. “We tried to figure it out for a late start, or even playing Saturday morning, but they said the weather would be just as bad. We tried to come up with as many options as possible but it just wasn’t able to happen.”

Two weeks ago in the season opener, Arbor View hosted Cajon, of San Bernardino, and that was delayed due to weather. The game was eventually played that night with kickoff around 9 p.m.

Cajon beat Arbor View, which is ranked No. 3 in Nevada, by a score of 27-2.

Also in Las Vegas, national powerhouse Bishop Gorman’s game against Miami Central was played with a late kickoff as well.

For the Sun Devils, Godfrey is looking at the positives from the bus trip to Las Vegas.

“This was a great bonding experience for the team as we got a chance to watch a movie, go out to dinner and just hang out as a team,” Godfrey said. “It would have been nice to play, especially after last week’s loss to Chaparral, where I knew the guys were eager to get back on the field and bounce back. But now we turn the page and look to next week.”

Godfrey said the Sun Devils watched “Gran Turismo” on Friday afternoon.

Apple Valley (1-1) returns home next week for the Bell Game against Victor Valley. The Sun Devils ride an 11-game winning streak into the annual rivalry game between the oldest programs in the Victor Valley.

