Apple forced to ditch iPhone lightning charger

An Apple iPhone and charger

Apple has confirmed its new iPhone will not feature its proprietary lightning charging port, after the EU forced it into the change to save users money.

The tech giant said that the iPhone 15, unveiled at its annual event on Wednesday, would use a USB-C cable as the "universally accepted standard".

A new Apple Watch series was also unveiled with a more advanced chip.

But one analyst said a lack of "headline-grabbing" updates from Apple this year would disappoint some.

"It isn't a surprise given the maturity of the iPhone and Watch," said Ben Wood from CCS Insight.

"It reflects just how refined the iPhone and Watch devices are and how tough it has become to deliver truly disruptive updates every year."