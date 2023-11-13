Apple Cup 2023: Kickoff time set for Washington vs. Washington State on FOX 13

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 26: A general view at Husky Stadium before the Apple Cup between the Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars on November 26, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SEATTLE - FOX 13 will broadcast what could be the final Apple Cup football matchup between Washington and Washington State.

The Cougars will face the Huskies for their 115th meeting at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023 from Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Clock is SET for the Apple Cup 🗣️



🕐 1:00 PM

📅 Saturday, Nov. 25

🏟️ Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

📺 @FOXSports #USvsUS pic.twitter.com/J86WA4ITDL — Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 13, 2023

The Huskies lead the all-time series 75-33-6. But it's unclear if the Apple Cup series will continue after this year.

There has been speculation that the tradition may continue, but nothing is certain. Washington is moving from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten next season and has its schedule already set by its new conference.

Washington State's future is still uncertain as all schools except Oregon State have also committed to moving to other conferences, including the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC.

The Huskies (10-0, 7-0 Pac-12, No. 5 CFP) extended the second-longest active win streak in the nation to 17 games and stayed in the middle of the College Football Playoff conversation. The only other time Washington reached the 10-0 mark came in 1991, when the Huskies claimed a share of the national title with Miami.

"It's all the work we've put in. We're right where we saw ourselves at. We just have to continue to keep working," Penix said. "We've got two more in the regular season to try and finish off with two more wins, go 12-0, and it's right there in front of us."

UW faces No. 10 Oregon State Beavers at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The Cougars (4-6, 1-6) have lost six straight since opening the season 4-0.

WSU hosts Colorado in the Cougars' final home game of the season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17. Watch on FS1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.