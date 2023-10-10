We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 3 most popular editions of Apple AirPods are on sale on Amazon for October Prime Day

The 3 most popular editions of Apple AirPods are on sale on Amazon for October Prime Day

Sales on Apple products are hard to come by, but right now, Amazon is coming in clutch with the deals for October Prime Day. The three top-selling editions of AirPods are on sale right now for as low as $89.

Quick Overview Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds With Lightning Charging Case $89 $129 Save $40 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $189 $249 Save $60 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max $499 $549 Save $50 See at Amazon

While there are certainly tons of cheaper earbud alternatives to AirPods, there's something about the luxe quality and performance of Apple's most popular accessory line that keeps folks coming back.

Though Apple is known for keeping the prices of its products the same throughout the year, Amazon is one of the few authorized third-party sellers to significantly reduce the prices of these headphones and earbuds during its biggest sales event.

Learn more about all three editions below to make sure you choose the one that's right for you.

Also, check out all of the best October Prime Day deals on Amazon devices here.

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this $8 shampoo that's the industry's best-kept secret for curing bald spots and dryness.

More from In The Know:

Stanley just released the best insulated water bottle ever — and it's cheaper than the viral tumbler

Amazon's latest version of its highest-rated Fire tablet is on sale for just $40 before fall Prime Day

Brown leather bags will be everywhere this fall and Coach Outlet has the best at up to 67% off

These 7 October Prime Day deals on Amazon would make the best holiday gifts

The post The 3 most popular editions of Apple AirPods are on sale on Amazon for October Prime Day appeared first on In The Know.