It appears to be Ugo Amadi time for the Seahawks

On Monday, Pete Carroll explained that starting nickel cornerback Jamar Taylor was in a "competitive situation."

Less than 48 hours later, Taylor has been waived by the Seattle Seahawks in order to make room for Ed Dickson. The veteran tight end was activated from Injured Reserve on Wednesday morning.

Dickson's return is notable given Luke Willson's hamstring injury, but the bigger story here is that Seattle will have a new starting nickel cornerback moving forward.

Ugo Amadi is the obvious name that comes to mind. The rookie fourth-round pick started Week 1 at nickel but had been replaced by Taylor since. It now appears that he's made enough progress to win the job back.

"He's doing really well," Carroll said of Amadi on Monday. "He's been a playmaker on special teams throughout. His opportunities will continue to come about because he's been so consistent in everything he's doing. He hasn't done anything that isn't good.

"I'm anxious for him to contribute more. He's been with us long enough that it's time for him to get some more opportunities."

Amadi has been practicing primarily at nickel while getting a few reps at safety as well, according to Carroll. Given that Taylor struggled in recent weeks, most notably against the 49ers in Week 10, it makes sense for this move to be made now.

Seattle goes on the road in Week 12 to play the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that lacks standout receivers with DeSean Jackson on IR and Alshon Jeffery nursing an ankle injury. On paper, it's a nice matchup for Amadi to get his feet wet and knock the rust off as he gets back into the swing of things. Depending on the matchup, Akeem King may also see some time at nickel against bigger slot receivers a la Larry Fitzgerald.

