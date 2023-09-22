It appears Javon Kinlaw breakout season is here

The 49ers defensive line did what it was supposed to do against a banged up, porous offensive line. They applied pressure on quarterback Daniel Jones 23 times, led by defensive end Nick Bosa and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. A surprise name popped up among their leaders in pressures though.

2020 first-round pick DL Javon Kinlaw posted four pressures Thursday night to finish ahead of both DT Arik Armstead and DE Drake Jackson. It was the second time in as many games that Kinlaw has posted four pressures according to Pro Football Focus.

Kinlaw is now up to 10 pressures in three games this season. That’s as many as he had in 10 games over the last two seasons combined. PFF has also issued overall grades of 83.8 and 78.1 for him – his two highest single-game grades since his rookie season.

It’s becoming clear why the 49ers were so adamant about getting Kinlaw healthy and on the field. Just being healthy through this preseason has obviously benefitted him, and now he’s starting to play consistently and the production is following.

Surely playing alongside players like Hargrave and Armstead have helped. Kinlaw’s individual talent is shining through though and the breakout year the 49ers have been hoping for appears to have arrived.

