It appears Jack Coan to start for Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

I have nothing against Jack Coan.

His teammates at Wisconsin clearly looked at him as a leader and you haven’t heard any Notre Dame players say a bad word about him. Clearly Notre Dame’s coaching staff thinks highly of him seeing as he received another start at Virginia Tech.

I really hope the best for Notre Dame over the next few hours and that Coan plays the game of the year in Blacksburg. I hope this entire post gets sent to the Old Takes Exposed Twitter account and a mockery is made of this.

Reporters at the game in Blacksburg, Virginia have indicated that it appears the transfer graduate-senior will start the game for Notre Dame.

Looks like QB Jack Coan will start for #NotreDame based on pregame warmups.

Joe Alt taking reps with the No. 1 offense at left tackle as if he will start as well.

Michael Mayer went through warmups but didn't take part in 11-on-11 action.#NDInsider — Tyler James (@TJamesNDI) October 9, 2021

But for the life of me I don’t understand how Brian Kelly, Tommy Rees, and the rest of the Notre Dame coaching staff came to conclusion that Coan gives Notre Dame their best chance to win at Virginia Tech.

The Hokies aren’t likely to light up the scoreboard as their offense has struggled. They likely won’t be great at slowing down the run, either.

What you can expect them to do is get after Notre Dame’s quarterbacks as the Irish line has issues and Coan doesn’t exactly offer escapability.

Story continues

Based on Virginia Tech’s strengths and weaknesses it would appear obvious that either Drew Pyne or Tyler Buchner would make significantly more sense of the mission of the night is for the offense to give you a better chance to win. I’ve stated I’d go with Pyne in part because of the way you see the rest of the offense seemingly get a spark when he’s on the field.

Is a loud road environment that much of a reason to not start the significantly less experienced Pyne or Buchner? One of them will have to start in the 2022 opener at Ohio State, right? On top of them being better built to face the Virginia Tech defense was that at all considered?

This isn’t meant as a post to knock Jack Coan. It’s not his fault he isn’t built to move like the other quarterbacks are.

I just don’t get how something that myself and so many other Notre Dame observers thought was so obvious and necessary was avoided.

Good luck tonight to the Notre Dame defense and special teams because unfortunately without a big few plays from them I really don’t like the Irish chances to score much whatsoever.

Now please go prove my big mouth wrong, Jack.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight and can be seen on ACC Network.

Related:

ESPN FPI projects Notre Dame-Virginia Tech winner

Brian Kelly’s final quarterback comments before Virginia Tech game

Notre Dame releases hype tape for Virginia Tech game

Notre Dame releases first depth chart for Virginia Tech game

College football experts make Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech predictions

Notre Dame loses wide receiver for rest of season

Tale of the Tape: Starting Quarterbacks in Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

Tale of the Tape: Starting Running Backs in Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech: All-time head-to-head results