It appears Dwyane Wade will be on hand when Marquette plays Monday against Villanova

The Marquette men's basketball team could use a pick-me-up after a stretch that has them at 2-3 in Big East play.

Good thing the program's most famous alumnus has lots and lots of ups.

Dwyane Wade is apparently poised to make an appearance Monday when the Golden Eagles take on Villanova, a reality teased on Instagram by the program's official account. Unless, that is, there is another No. 3 they had in mind.

Wade has been a semi-regular around the program lately. He spoke at Marquette's commencement ceremony in May 2022, joined other alumni of the 2003 Final Four team last January in a 20-year anniversary celebration and caught Marquette's tremendous showing at the Maui Invitational in Honolulu in November.

Villanova enters the weekend with a 3-1 Big East record; it plays DePaul at home Friday night. Marquette won both games at the Maui Invitational that Wade attended, including a win over then-No. 1 Kansas, won the 2003 reunion game and won the night Wade was on hand in 2019 when the program welcomed Wade back following his retirement from the NBA.

Former NBA All Star and Marquette basketball player Dwyane Wade acknowledges the crowd during a halftime ceremony at the Marquette-Providence game on Jan. 18, 2023, at Fiserv Forum. The school was honoring members of the 2003 Final Four team.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Dwyane Wade apparently to be on hand for Marquette's game vs Villanova