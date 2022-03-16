It appears the Bills are bringing back DT Jordan Phillips

Well that didn’t take long for defensive tackle Jordan Phillips as it appears the former Buffalo Bills player is back.

Only moments after the Arizona Cardinals announced that the team had released Phillips, he took to his own Instagram page to make an announcement.

In his post, Phillips wrote “the heart wants what the heart wants #letsgbuffalo.” It was also a picture of Phillips with the Bills.

Here’s the full post via Bills Wire’s Bradley Gelber:

According to his Instagram, DT Jordan Phillips is re-joining the #Bills. pic.twitter.com/jGOzwP7h2t — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) March 16, 2022

Stay tuned to Bills Wire for the latest updates on Phillips.

