It appears the Bills will bring back Matt Barkley as backup QB

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Buffalo Bills
    Buffalo Bills
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matt Barkley
    Matt Barkley
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Will the Buffalo Bills go three-for-three in terms of hints on social media? It could only be a matter of time.

In recent weeks, defenders Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson both went to their own social media accounts to discuss wanting to return to Buffalo–or outright saying they’ll be back.

Matt Barkley could be the third.

On Friday, Barkley took to his social media account on Twitter and posted a promising photo for those hoping this is true:

Check back at Bills Wire for updates.

Related

DT Star Lotulelei released by Buffalo Bills

First look at Von Miller in Buffalo Bills uniform

NFL Network's Mike Giardi: Bills have become 'destination' in NFL (video)

Recommended Stories