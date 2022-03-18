It appears the Bills will bring back Matt Barkley as backup QB
Will the Buffalo Bills go three-for-three in terms of hints on social media? It could only be a matter of time.
In recent weeks, defenders Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson both went to their own social media accounts to discuss wanting to return to Buffalo–or outright saying they’ll be back.
Matt Barkley could be the third.
On Friday, Barkley took to his social media account on Twitter and posted a promising photo for those hoping this is true:
Buffalooooooo!!!! pic.twitter.com/hRz9rm98DT
— Matt Barkley (@MattBarkley) March 18, 2022
