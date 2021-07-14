It appears Auburn is using Joe Burrow’s Heisman in its recruiting graphics

The Southeastern Conference coattail riding has been taken to another level.

According to a tweet from Michael Bratton of SEC Football, the Auburn Tigers are sending out recruiting graphics with a Heisman Trophy. When you zoom in closer to the picture, it shows that this particular trophy belongs to the 2019 Heisman Memorial Trophy winner, Joe Burrow.

Auburn appears to be sending out recruiting graphics using Joe Burrow's Heisman Trophy. I thought @VerneFUNquist was lying when he showed this to me. https://t.co/pSJ3KGBAw1 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) July 14, 2021

While the Auburn Tigers don’t have much of a claim to the trophy, they did help Burrow win it. After all their defense gave up 321 yards through the air while the Heisman quarterback completed 76.2% of his passes with one passing touchdown. They gave up another 31 yards and another touchdown to Burrow on the ground.

Using graphics and social media does help in the recruiting game but using a Heisman Trophy that belongs to the LSU Tigers and Joe Burrow, well that is downright laughable. When your team is ranked No. 65 in recruiting for the 2022 cycle, you need all the help you can get.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.